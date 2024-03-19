ShareTheSpotlight: Anita Kulkarni Puranik of Metamagics on working in mission mode

For a startup there are many many professional challenges, not just one or two, getting the right size of funding at the right time for your venture, finding the correct product market fit for your product and keeping pace with the ever evolving world of technology are what come to the top of my mind. It can get quite lonely for the founding team and sometimes we are not sure if we are doing the right thing.

This is where Google for Startups Accelerator Program plays a critical role. They bring us the insights from seasoned investors and other startups who share the insights on how to prepare your venture for funding.

Organ transplantation is an extremely complex and difficult area of medical treatment. I look upon my team at Metamagics and myTransplant software that we have built with a sense of fulfillment, as we have been able to make an impact. We have been working in mission mode and the results are worth every sacrifice that this team has made. Having supportive, forward looking users as our very satisfied customers and a team dedicated to the cause of making myTransplant a success in every sense is a huge opportunity that I feel very proud of.

I would like to share the spotlight with my colleague Apurva Shete. She joined our team myTransplant as a fresher with a degree in computer engineering and I am amazed at her progress. In a startup the team members do not have the luxury of too many seniors and they have to learn things on the fly. Apurva is unfazed no matter what new responsibilities we have asked her to take, be it new technology, new concept, new project, she has this uncanny CAN DO attitude. A mother of two, a team member and a team leader, I wish to see more Apurvas in my team and elsewhere, responsive, dependable and innovative.

Note to readers: Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight aims to highlight inspirational stories of women who continue breaking barriers and setting the precedent for other women marketers, entrepreneurs and communication specialists.

The initiative aims to kick off a movement where people from across these communities step up and share their spotlight with other women.

Share The Spotlight calls on us all to come out and share words of praise and encouragement for each other, appreciating and acknowledging the contributions of so many people who make businesses, brands and workplaces better. Learn and understand how to face challenges and seize opportunities while bringing along others on the path to progress.