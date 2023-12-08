comScore

Quantum Brief

Starbucks loses $11 billion in value due to boycotts

Analysts say that the loss incurred is likely due to slow sales, a subdued response to Starbucks’ festive offerings and global political tensions.

By  Storyboard18Dec 8, 2023 10:31 AM
Recently, the corporation found itself in a tough spot because of a tweet from Starbucks Workers United that expressed solidarity with Palestinians. (Representative image by Kal Visuals via Unsplash)

Starbucks Corporation has reportedly lost $11 billion in value, resulting in a reduction of 9.4 percent in the company’s total value. Shares of the Seattle-based company plummeted 8.96 percent in a span of 19 calendar days since November 16. Analysts say that the loss incurred is likely due to slow sales, a subdued response to Starbucks’ festive offerings and global political tensions.

Boycotts at the company’s Seattle and Washington chains related to geopolitical issues have been a large reason for the slowdown. The boycotts are a part of large scale boycott of multiple global brands over support for Israel. Recently, the corporation found itself in a tough spot because of a tweet from Starbucks Workers United that expressed solidarity with Palestinians.

Starbucks stock is currently around $95.80 per share, much lower than its yearly high of $115. The value of the stocked decline for 12 consecutive market sessions. This has been the company’s longest-ever streak since it went public in 1992.


Tags
First Published on Dec 8, 2023 10:31 AM

