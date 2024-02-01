Vincent Bolloré's Vivendi to split into four individually listed companies

Vivendi SE, owned by French billionaire Vincent Bolloré has proposed to split the media and entertainment empire into four individually traded companies.

Vivendi would be split into film and TV studio Canal+, communications firm Havas, an investment business and another entity that will hold the company’s majority share in publishing group Lagardere that includes travel operations as well as Prisma Media.

The $11.5 billion media conglomerate first signalled its splitting when its stock price suffered after the listing of its most valuable business , Universal Music Group in 2021.

The initial plan was to split the company into three. This would bring together various media assets and turn brands like Paddington Bear into films, books and marketing campaigns to create a substantial European empire to take on the likes of Netflix and Walt Disney Co. The plan that has recently been announced is different from there initial proposal.

The decision however, still requires the green light from lenders, employee groups and regulators.