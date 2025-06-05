Campus hiring rebounds in FY25 with 3.91% salary hike, 15% budget growth, says Deloitte report

With campus hiring returning in FY25, India Inc. is undergoing a new wave of AI-driven transformation in redefining how it attracts, assesses and retains early talent. Deloitte’s Campus Workforce Trends: Placement cycle 2025 reveals rising confidence in future-ready talent, marked by a 3.91 percent hike in campus salaries, a 15 percent increase in hiring budgets and a 38 percent uptick in GenAI adoption across the recruitment. Employers are doubling down on skill-first strategies fuelled by technology and purpose, from smarter screening to stronger retention. As a result, campus attrition has dropped by 300 basis points in FY25, reflecting more substantial alignment between talent potential and business needs.

Organisations are recalibrating how they engage and retain young talent in a tech-forward world to minimise the campus to corporate acclimatisation period. Internships are being reimagined through behavioural assessments, learning agility, technical assessments, cultural alignment and digital DNA as pivots to early-career development. These shifts deliver measurable outcomes as Pre-Placement Offer (PPO) conversions have surged by 24 percent in FY25, reflecting a more deliberate, skill-aligned, and future-focused approach to nurturing next-gen talent.

Dr Neelesh Gupta, Partner, Deloitte India, said, “We are witnessing a fundamental redefinition of campus hiring, one where skill alignment, early engagement and long-term retention are no longer isolated strategies but interconnected levers of sustainable talent development. As AI reshapes how we evaluate and engage future talent, the role of employers must evolve from recruiters to enablers of continuous learning. The future will belong to organisations that embed purpose, adaptability, and trust into every stage of the early-career journey, creating not just jobs, but meaningful and sustainable careers.”

In response to the widening gap between academic output and industry needs, the report reveals a strategic shift in early-career hiring, favouring a skills-first, AI-enhanced and outcome-centric approach over conventional credentials. A compelling 87 percent of engineers surveyed are actively pursuing upskilling opportunities to stay competitive in an evolving tech landscape. Cybersecurity and robotics are the top-paying tech skills in campus placements, offering 10–20 percent pay premiums. In management, social selling, and agile skills command similar pay advantages. Even with this emphasis, 1 in 3 organisations believe their employees have a limited understanding of the skills required for career growth.

But this is no longer about technical proficiency alone. Engineers are increasingly blending tech know-how with management thinking—an intentional shift that reflects a desire to move from execution to strategy, from coders to future leaders.

The delicate interplay between organisational requirements and students’ expectations is evident, with Bangalore emerging as the most preferred work location for the fifth consecutive year by campus graduates, followed by Hyderabad, which replaces Delhi (NCR) in 2025. The technology sector remains the top choice among students, followed by Financial Services (FS). Consumer products and manufacturing are preferred towards the end. Among the top two career choices, MBA graduates opt for management consultants and product managers, while fresh tech graduates prefer software development engineer and data scientist roles.