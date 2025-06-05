Palo Alto Networks' Chairman & CEO Nikesh Arora joins Uber's Board of Directors

ADVERTISEMENT
Multinational transportation company and tech platform Uber Technologies has appointed Nikesh Arora, cybersecurity company's chairman and chief executive officer, to its board. Arora will also serve on Uber's Nominating and Governance Committee, and Compensation Committee.
Earlier this week, Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty announced that he was departing from Uber after a 13 year stint. He held the position of senior vice president - delivery.
Before joining Palo Alto Networks, Arora was with Softbank where he held the position of president and COO. For a decade, he led tech giant Google as chief business officer. He began his career at T-Mobile, mobile telecommunication company as the chief marketing officer.
Recently, Uber appointed Pradeep Parameswaran as the new global head of its mobility operations.
Parameswaran, who previously led Uber’s operations in India and South Asia and later oversaw mobility across the Asia-Pacific region, will now spearhead the company’s global Mobility strategy and operations, covering over 70 countries.
In his new role, Parameswaran will be responsible for advancing Uber’s vision for multimodal transportation including ridesharing and emerging formats with a focus on accessibility, sustainability and efficiency. He will relocate to New York City as part of the transition.