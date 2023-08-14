Zupee celebrates India's diversity through ‘Ajab Gajab Rang of India’ campaign ahead of Independence Day

Zupee, an online skill-based gaming platforms, has launched a video to celebrate the “ajab gajab rang of India” ahead of Independence Day 2023. This video has the fusion of a multitude of cultures, along with the vibrant celebration of flavorful cuisines, art, musical influences, linguistic diversity and array of Indian heritage and traditions from every corner of India.

In the video, Zupee paints a vivid picture of "India ke rang hai ajab gajab" (the unique and amazing colors of India). The video encapsulates the essence of India's rich heritage through its various states, each representing a distinct color on the vibrant palette of our nation. The video displays the amalgamation of diverse cultures and the celebration of culinary traditions from different corners of India.