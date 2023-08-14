comScore

Zupee celebrates India's diversity through ‘Ajab Gajab Rang of India’ campaign ahead of Independence Day

The video displays the amalgamation of diverse cultures and the celebration of culinary traditions from different corners of India.

By  Storyboard18Aug 14, 2023 3:38 PM
The video encapsulates the essence of India's rich heritage through its various states, each representing a distinct color on the vibrant palette of our nation.

Zupee, an online skill-based gaming platforms, has launched a video to celebrate the “ajab gajab rang of India” ahead of Independence Day 2023. This video has the fusion of a multitude of cultures, along with the vibrant celebration of flavorful cuisines, art, musical influences, linguistic diversity and array of Indian heritage and traditions from every corner of India.

In the video, Zupee paints a vivid picture of "India ke rang hai ajab gajab" (the unique and amazing colors of India). The video encapsulates the essence of India's rich heritage through its various states, each representing a distinct color on the vibrant palette of our nation. The video displays the amalgamation of diverse cultures and the celebration of culinary traditions from different corners of India.

Zupee, whose flagship product is Ludo, also showcases the parallel between the colorful world of Ludo and the diversity of India and how Ludo “India ka apna Game” unites people from all walks of life.


First Published on Aug 14, 2023 3:23 PM

