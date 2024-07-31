3% drop in TV ad volumes in H1 2024 y-o-y: TAM AdEx

In the first half of 2024 (January-June), television (TV) witnessed a 3% drop in ad volumes in H1 2024, as compared to the same period last year, said a TAM TV AdEx report. This holds significance given that major TV marquee properties including ICC World Cup and IPL were held in the H1.

According to the latest report by TAM, in the same period, food & beverages (F&B) stood as the leading sector with a 24% share of ad volumes. It was followed by personal care/ personal hygiene with 16%, services with 12%, household products with 9%, personal healthcare with 8%, hair care with 5%, laundry at 5%, auto with 3% and BFSI at 3%.

‘BFSI’ is the only newly entered sector in the top 10 list during the period.

The report highlighted that 'milk beverages’ as a category saw the highest increase in ad secondages with a growth of 24% followed by ‘rubs and balms’ with 40% growth during Jan-Jun’24 compared to Jan-Jun’23.

In terms of advertisers, FMCG players dominated the top 10 list. HUL led the list followed by Reckitt Benckiser India, Godrej Consumer Products, P&G, ITC, Cadbury's India, Coca-Cola India, Wipro, Pepsi Co., and Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Also, the top 10 advertisers together added 45% share of ad volumes during the period.

Further, during Jan-Jun’24, ‘GEC’ outperformed ‘News’ channels as the leading genre for advertising, similar to the same period in 2023. Top five channels genres accounted for more than 90% share of ad volumes during both H1 2024 and H1 2023.