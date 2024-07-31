            

      3% drop in TV ad volumes in H1 2024 y-o-y: TAM AdEx

      During the first half (January-June) of 2024, GEC outperformed News channels as the leading genre for advertising, similar to the same period in 2023.

      By  Akanksha NagarJul 31, 2024 4:25 PM
      3% drop in TV ad volumes in H1 2024 y-o-y: TAM AdEx
      In the H1 2024, food & beverages (F&B) stood as the leading sector with a 24% share of ad volumes, according to TAM AdEx report. (Image source: Unsplash)

      In the first half of 2024 (January-June), television (TV) witnessed a 3% drop in ad volumes in H1 2024, as compared to the same period last year, said a TAM TV AdEx report. This holds significance given that major TV marquee properties including ICC World Cup and IPL were held in the H1.

      According to the latest report by TAM, in the same period, food & beverages (F&B) stood as the leading sector with a 24% share of ad volumes. It was followed by personal care/ personal hygiene with 16%, services with 12%, household products with 9%, personal healthcare with 8%, hair care with 5%, laundry at 5%, auto with 3% and BFSI at 3%.

      ‘BFSI’ is the only newly entered sector in the top 10 list during the period.

      The report highlighted that 'milk beverages’ as a category saw the highest increase in ad secondages with a growth of 24% followed by ‘rubs and balms’ with 40% growth during Jan-Jun’24 compared to Jan-Jun’23.

      In terms of advertisers, FMCG players dominated the top 10 list. HUL led the list followed by Reckitt Benckiser India, Godrej Consumer Products, P&G, ITC, Cadbury's India, Coca-Cola India, Wipro, Pepsi Co., and Reliance Jio Infocomm.

      Also, the top 10 advertisers together added 45% share of ad volumes during the period.

      Further, during Jan-Jun’24, ‘GEC’ outperformed ‘News’ channels as the leading genre for advertising, similar to the same period in 2023. Top five channels genres accounted for more than 90% share of ad volumes during both H1 2024 and H1 2023.

      For the report, TAM AdEx monitored more than 600+ TV Channels.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 31, 2024 4:24 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Zee Entertainment Q1 FY25: Net profit rises to Rs 118 crore; ad revenue declines by 3.6%

      Zee Entertainment Q1 FY25: Net profit rises to Rs 118 crore; ad revenue declines by 3.6%

      Advertising

      Central Consumer Protection Authority disposes 100% cases in 2022-2023

      Central Consumer Protection Authority disposes 100% cases in 2022-2023

      Advertising

      Govt's new rules for surrogate ads to provide clarity on definitions; includes guard-rails for 'brand extensions'

      Govt's new rules for surrogate ads to provide clarity on definitions; includes guard-rails for 'brand extensions'

      Advertising

      WhatsApp launches privacy campaign; highlights importance of secure communication

      WhatsApp launches privacy campaign; highlights importance of secure communication

      How it Works

      Breaking: MIB seeks additional two weeks to submit affidavit on SDC in the Supreme Court

      Breaking: MIB seeks additional two weeks to submit affidavit on SDC in the Supreme Court

      Brand Marketing

      Here's how much IPO-bound Ola Electric’s CMO earns

      Here's how much IPO-bound Ola Electric’s CMO earns

      Advertising

      Paris Olympics 2024: Adidas launches the next chapter of its global campaign 'You Got This'

      Paris Olympics 2024: Adidas launches the next chapter of its global campaign 'You Got This'