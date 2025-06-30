Truecaller launches ‘Play’; aims to redefine mobile advertising with immersive, video-first formats

ADVERTISEMENT
Truecaller Ads, the advertising arm of the leading global communications platform, has announced the launch of Truecaller Play, a comprehensive suite of media advertising solutions designed to transform how brands connect with consumers in today’s mobile-first environment.
Over the past year, Truecaller Ads has consistently introduced new and improved offerings to meet the evolving needs of digital marketers. Truecaller Play is the latest addition, perfectly complementing the platform’s existing high-impact, top-of-the-funnel solutions the 3 billion daily Roadblock and Truecaller Masthead, all these powered by first-party data that ensures precision targeting at scale; allowing brands to reach the right audiences at the right time.
Truecaller Play provides advertisers with a powerful toolkit of video-first, interactive, and immersive ad formats that integrate seamlessly into the Truecaller app experience. This enables brands to create more engaging, high-recall brand moments during critical points of user attention when distractions are minimal and intent is high.
Now, with the launch of Play, advertisers can go beyond traditional display and tap into dynamic creative formats that foster meaningful, long-term consumer engagement. Key features of Truecaller Play for advertisers include custom rich media formats, native experience, in-house creative support, and precision targeting at scale.
Hemant Arora, VP, Global Ad Sales Business, Truecaller, said, "At Truecaller ads, we’ve always believed that trust and utility are the cornerstones of meaningful engagement. With Truecaller Play, we’re not just introducing another ad product; we’re offering brands a rare opportunity to connect during moments of genuine user focus. It’s about placing your story exactly where attention is highest and distractions are lowest. That’s the power and promise of Truecaller Play."