Britannia's Amit Doshi on breaking the clutter through ad and marketing strategies this IPL season

Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, almost like a religion. The Indian Premier League has emerged like a pivotal event in this cricket loving nation. Beyond just a tournament, IPL has evolved into a hotspot for brands seeking to engage with a vast audience. It’s a platform where brands can effectively market themselves and attract new customers amidst the excitement of the game.

One such brand that has landed into this marketing haven has been a renowned name in the Indian food industry and has been delighting the tastebuds for over a century with a wide range of delicious and wholesome products. From biscuits to dairy products, Britannia Industries over the years has embodied it all and has managed to become a household name, thereby leaving a remarkable impact in this industry.