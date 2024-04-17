Britannia's Amit Doshi on breaking the clutter through ad and marketing strategies this IPL season

Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, almost like a religion. The Indian Premier League has emerged like a pivotal event in this cricket loving nation. Beyond just a tournament, IPL has evolved into a hotspot for brands seeking to engage with a vast audience. It’s a platform where brands can effectively market themselves and attract new customers amidst the excitement of the game.
One such brand that has landed into this marketing haven has been a renowned name in the Indian food industry and has been delighting the tastebuds for over a century with a wide range of delicious and wholesome products. From biscuits to dairy products, Britannia Industries over the years has embodied it all and has managed to become a household name, thereby leaving a remarkable impact in this industry.
In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani, Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries talks about the company’s advertising and marketing strategy for this year’s IPL season and how they plan to make an impression in a competitive and cluttered space.