The Karnal Municipal Corporation cracks down on illegal ads

ADVERTISEMENT
The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has stepped up its drive against illegal advertisements, targeting those that deface public property throughout the city. Municipal Corporation commissioner Vaishali Sharma, as per a media report, highlighted that 90 challans were issued and people and institutions violating advertisement rules were imposed a fine of Rs 9 lakhs.
To identify and remove unauthorised hoardings, posters, stickers, and flex boards from both public and private properties—including flyovers, walls, electric poles, and streetlight poles—the Karnal Municipal Corporation’s advertisement branch has been actively carrying out field operations twice a week, according to the report.
Sharma emphasized that displaying advertisements without official permission is a punishable offense under the Haryana Municipal Advertisement Bye-Laws, 2022. In addition to monetary fines, violators could face legal action, including FIRs.
The municipal commissioner also cautioned that any advertisements placed outside designated sites would attract penalties. Printing press operators were similarly warned, marking a stricter effort to curb the spread of illegal advertisements