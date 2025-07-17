            

Arvind Fashions appoints Amisha Jain as MD & CEO

Amisha Jain will succeed Shailesh Chaturvedi, who will work closely with her to ensure a smooth transition.

Amisha Jain's role will be effective from August 13.

Amisha Jain, who led Levi Strauss & Co as managing director and SVP, South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Non EU, has been named as the MD and CEO of Arvind Fashions, effective from August 13. Jain will succeed Shailesh Chaturvedi, who will work closely with her to ensure a smooth transition.

Chaturvedi was appointed as the MD and CEO of Arvind Fashions in 2021, where he replaced J Suresh, who stepped down owing to his retirement.

Jain began her career at Motorola Inc where she was elevated to senior manager. Then, she joined Nike India as an independent consultant where she looked into strategic development across functions including distribution, retail, merchandising - product/pricing and operations.

McKinsey & Company appointed Jain as an engagement manager where she advised senior executives across consumer facing industries primarily retail, consumer-goods and Hi-tech. She also led engagements across multiple functions i.e. strategy, marketing, innovation and operations.

As the former national head of India sales and distribution, Jain was responsible to create, manage and transform the retail marketplace for Nike brand across all channels of distribution and product categories. Jain also held the position of COO, EVP; and CEO at Arvind Sports Lifestyle and Zivame.


