ITC's Sunfeast Wowzers onboards Shah Rukh Khan; launches new campaign

ADVERTISEMENT
ITC's Sunfeast Wowzers has partnered with actor Shah Rukh Khan and has also launched a TVC featuring Shah Rukh Khan.
Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the tagline ‘Iske Har Bite Mein Hai Wow!’, captures the essence of this game-changing snack. The campaign will be rolled out extensively across all digital media platforms.
With Shah Rukh Khan on board, the brand is set to elevate its imagery and cement its position as the go-to choice for snack time. As per the company, SRK's charisma and emotional resonance with audiences align with the brand’s persona.
Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, Foods Division ITC Ltd., said, “Sunfeast Wowzers is more than just a cracker; it’s an experience that blends cheesy indulgence with crunch. Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to represent this ‘Wow’ factor? Sunfeast Wowzers offers a multi-textural delight which perfectly aligns with his charismatic personality, making the partnership even more special.”
"I've always believed that all magical moments have a ‘Wow’ in them. Sunfeast Wowzers is all about that ‘Wow’ factor—which comes from the fusion of melty cheesy delight and crisp, flaky layers. It’s the perfect snack to add a touch of delight to any moment. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey with Sunfeast Wowzers, and I hope everyone enjoys this indulgent experience just as much as I do," Shah Rukh Khan said.
Sunfeast Wowzers is available in two variants, Cheese crème enrobed cracker and Lemon crème enrobed cracker across general trade, modern trade and quick-delivery platforms.