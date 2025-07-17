Matrimony.com cuts ad spend by 1.07% amid FY25 revenue, profit decline

ADVERTISEMENT
Matrimony.com slashed its advertising and publicity spending by 1.07 percent in fiscal year 2025, as revenue from operations and consolidated profit dropped during the fiscal year.
According to the company's annual report, Matrimony.com spent approximately Rs 188.42 crore on advertising and publicity in FY25, compared to Rs 186 crore in the year-ago period. The company's key marketing strategies focused on celebrity endorsements and promotional campaigns around the wedding season.
The online matrimonial service company reported revenue from operations of Rs 456 crore in FY2025, a 5.3 percent year-on-year decline. Revenue from its wedding service segment dropped 34.7 percent to Rs 6 crore, while paid subscription plummeted to 10 lakh, representing a 7.5 percent year-on-year drop.
Profit after tax plunged to Rs 45.3 crore, while EBITDA margins stood at 62 percent, excluding marketing costs for the year.
Chairman Murugavel Janakiraman said the company will focus on AI-driven matchmaking and expanding its reach in tier-2 cities in the current calendar year.
Matrimony.com launched three new products in FY2025: Luvv.com, AstroFreeChat, and ManyJobs. According to the company's annual report, Luv.com is integrated with AI-based match suggestions, and early traction has been observed, with 100 percent verified users.
The AstroFreeChat recorded more than 1 lakh downloads, with 100 astrologers onboarded by the company, enabling users to connect directly for real-time guidance.
ManyJobs, launched in fiscal 2025, is a platform focusing on frontline workers in Tamil Nadu. The company claims more than one lakh job seekers have signed up on the application.
“Over the last 25 years, we have remained steadfast in our values, focused on innovation, and committed to creating a meaningful impact. Our purpose continues to be more than just matchmaking—it’s about enriching lives, fostering trust, and building lasting relationships," Janakiraman said.