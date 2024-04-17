Dalmia Cement's Sameer Nagpal and Ogilvy's Ritu Sharda on breaking down the brands ad plan for this IPL season

Cricket, often called India's religion, is more than just a sport. It's a profound passion that unites millions of people throughout the nation. Channelling this, we have the Indian Premier League, an occasion that captivates the hearts and minds of cricket enthusiasts all over the country. It is, however, more than just a cricket tournament. It is also a networking haven providing a platform for brands to connect with their audience and create a memorable impact. Amidst the diverse range of brands who seek to leverage the IPL's expansive networking potential stands one of India's leading cement manufacturers, renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation, Dalmia Cement.