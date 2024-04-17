Dream11's Vikrant Mudaliar, Quotient Ventures' Shriram Iyer and Tilt Brand Solutions' Adarsh Atal on cracking the IPL ad game

Cricket is deeply ingrained in India's culture like a beloved tradition. Amongst the multiple cricket tournaments that the nation witnesses, IPL stands out the most, capturing the nation’s heart like no other. The Indian Premier League is massive but it’s more than just cricket now. It’s the ultimate stage for brands to shine and demonstrate their marketing genius and win over customers while everyone cheers on their favourite teams.

Amidst these brands, shines India’s leading fantasy sports platform that has changed the way fans engage with their favourite sports. With a diverse range of games including cricket, football, basketball and more, Dream11 offers users the opportunity to create their own virtual teams and compete against their friends and fellow sports enthusiasts.