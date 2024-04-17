            

      Dream11's Vikrant Mudaliar, Quotient Ventures' Shriram Iyer and Tilt Brand Solutions' Adarsh Atal on cracking the IPL ad game

      In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani, Vikrant Mudaliar, chief marketing officer, Dream11, Shriram Iyer, co-founder and group chief creative officer, Quotient Ventures and Adarsh Atal, chief creative officer, Tilt Brand Solutions to discuss the brand’s ad strategy for this IPL season how they managed to crack the code with their IPL campaign.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 17, 2024 1:15 PM
      Vikrant Mudaliar, chief marketing officer, Dream11, Shriram Iyer, co-founder and group chief creative officer, Quotient Ventures and Adarsh Atal, chief creative officer, Tilt Brand Solutions.

      Cricket is deeply ingrained in India's culture like a beloved tradition. Amongst the multiple cricket tournaments that the nation witnesses, IPL stands out the most, capturing the nation’s heart like no other. The Indian Premier League is massive but it’s more than just cricket now. It’s the ultimate stage for brands to shine and demonstrate their marketing genius and win over customers while everyone cheers on their favourite teams.

      Amidst these brands, shines India’s leading fantasy sports platform that has changed the way fans engage with their favourite sports. With a diverse range of games including cricket, football, basketball and more, Dream11 offers users the opportunity to create their own virtual teams and compete against their friends and fellow sports enthusiasts.

      First Published on Apr 17, 2024 1:14 PM

