Mast or Meh: MasterChow, Gabit, or Giffy – who made the cut and who made you iffy?

Every week, brands continue rolling out their spotlight moments to wow us - but let’s be real, not every attempt strikes gold. Some ads make us chuckle, spark a thought, or stick with us well beyond the ball drop, while others… should probably stay in drafts.

That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews step in! We sift through the latest campaigns, calling out the ones that truly shine and those that miss the mark. With our straight-up, zero-fluff approach, you’ll get the real scoop on which ads are worth your attention. Dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads we gave a thumbs up and which weren’t even worth a yawn!

Mast

Brand: Britannia Milk Bikis

Agency: Talented

Britannia Milk Bikis just served up a crunchy love letter to Tamil Nadu, and it’s delightfully local. With ‘A Bite of TN’, the brand tapped into a quirky regional habit - nibbling around the biscuit's logo and flower border - and turned it into a charming visual storytelling device. Think biscuit bites forming temples, theatres, parks, and food joints. It's clever, it’s cultural, and it hits home. Executed by Talented, the campaign rolled out 80 billboards across 19 districts, each doubling as a breadcrumb trail to Tamil Nadu’s icons - from iconic landmarks to pop culture hotspots. Smart, simply, and totally mast!

Meh

Brand: MasterChow

MasterChow’s “Khaana Banao Simple se Sexy” campaign tried to turn up the heat but ended up lukewarm at best. Sure, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar tossed in a shoutout with his signature charm, but the in-house reel felt more like a reheated leftover than a fresh dish. The Blinkit homepage takeover may have pushed visibility, but slapping your product at the top of the cart doesn’t guarantee it’s sexy - it just makes it hard to ignore. For a brand banking on cult status and chilli oil sizzle, this campaign barely cracked a simmer.

Mast

Brand: Hero MotoCorp

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi

Hero MotoCorp and Saatchi & Saatchi India have dropped a high-octane bomb with their latest campaign for the Xtreme 250R, and it’s a slick ride from start to finish. Set in a gritty container yard, the film pits the bike against flashy sports cars - and guess what? The underdog doesn’t just keep up, it owns the streets. The visual swagger matches the bike’s promise: fast, fierce, and ridiculously sharp. The "Streets Have A New GOAT" tagline might sound bold, but with the 250R smoking supercars in style, it earns its flex.

Meh

Brand: Giffy

Wipro's latest TVC for Giffy dishwash gel ropes in South cinema heavyweights Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan - but ends up scrubbing the surface without digging deep. The ad tries to whip up a masala mix of drama and detergent, but feels more like a spoof than a slick kitchen solution. The kitchen showdown concept had potential, but the execution leans too heavily on star power and not enough on storytelling.

Mast

Brand: Instamart

Agency: Moonshot

Swiggy Instamart’s latest ad is a delightful break-in of comedy and convenience. In a cheeky twist, burglars end up becoming temporary house help as a family calmly waits for their Instamart order to arrive. From lamps to mixers to plates, the spot nails the point: they really do deliver it all. Backed by sharp direction from Moonshot Films, the ad keeps it light, fast-paced, and just absurd enough to be memorable - exactly what a quick-commerce ad should be.

Mast

