Over 2X growth in women buyers, 60% prefer automatic hatchbacks: Spinny

India’s used car market continues to evolve digitally, demographically, and geographically. Spinny has released its Q2 2025 Trend Report, offering a data-backed, consumer-first view of shifting buying behavior across channels, formats, and regions.

In Q2 2025 (April to June), 80% of Spinny’s customers bought their cars online, reflecting growing digital trust. While 20% of buyers opted for home deliveries, the remaining 80% chose hub deliveries—60% of which happened through Spinny Parks, designed to replicate the premium feel of new car purchases. Automatic cars accounted for 30% of sales, with Mumbai leading at 35%, while petrol cars continued to dominate with 82% market share. The average buyer age stood at 34, up from 32 in Q1, indicating more thoughtful, value-driven purchases. Women made up 26% of buyers this quarter, and 70% of buyers were purchasing their first car. Car financing continued to rise, with 58% of buyers opting for loans, especially among salaried professionals.

On the supply side, hatchbacks continued to dominate, accounting for 55% of seller listings, with Maruti Suzuki leading the pack. The most frequently sold models were the WagonR, Baleno, and Swift. In Kolkata, hatchbacks made up 62% of the total vehicle supply.

SUVs represented 21% of inventory, with top models including the Ecosport, Creta, and Brezza. Chennai had the highest SUV contribution at 26%. Sedans contributed 18% of supply, with the Honda City, Honda Amaze, and Swift Dzire being most popular. In Chandigarh, sedans made up 22% of all vehicles sold.

First-time buyers still dominated at 70%, though slightly down from 74% in Q1—pointing to a rise in repeat and upgrade customers. The average age of buyers increased to 34 years, underscoring a more mature, value-conscious buyer base.

Trusted Brands and Fresh Preferences

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai retained the top brand spots, while Tata Motors moved to third place, overtaking Honda, thanks to newer models and fuel variety. The most popular car models included the Hyundai Grand i10, Renault Kwid, and Maruti WagonR, which overtook the Swift from the previous quarter. In terms of color preference, white and grey continued to dominate, while blue surpassed red, reflecting a shift toward bolder aesthetics. SUVs maintained a strong 20% share of buyer demand, led by the Ford EcoSport.

Fuel and Transmission Trends

Automatic car sales rose slightly to 30% from 29% in Q1. Petrol remained the dominant fuel type at 82%, with Bengaluru accounting for the highest share of diesel buyers at 28%. Hybrid and electric vehicles also saw growing interest in tech-forward cities like Pune and Bengaluru.

Regional Buyer Trends

Spinny’s city-level data reveals unique consumer behavior. Bengaluru emerged as the fastest-growing city overall with diverse fuel preferences and strong demand. Kochi recorded the highest share of home deliveries at over 40%. Chandigarh saw more than 30% of buyers being women—India’s highest share. Jaipur had the youngest average buyer age at 31 years. Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad remained the top markets by volume, while Pune showed strong upward momentum.

Financing remains a key enabler of ownership, with 58% of customers opting for loans (up from 57% in Q1), and salaried professionals accounting for 70% of buyers. Coimbatore led loan adoption at over 65%. The Assured+ warranty attach rate rose to 30% by June, reflecting higher demand for post-sale assurance and trust.

Women Buyers: A Consistent Growth Story

Women made up 26% of Spinny’s Q2 buyers, slightly down from 28% in Q1, but still a part of a strong multi-year growth trend. Over the past three years, the share of women buyers has more than doubled. Among them, 60% preferred automatic hatchbacks. Gender-inclusive financing options and services continue to empower this segment, with Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru joining Chandigarh in leading adoption.

Luxury car demand remained strong, especially among experienced urban buyers looking for upgrades. Top premium models included the Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes GLA. Interestingly, Tier 2 cities such as Jaipur, Coimbatore, and Kochi outpaced metros, posting over 30% growth in the luxury segment.

Q2 Highlights

The quarter also saw Spinny’s highest-ever single-day sales on Akshaya Tritiya, with more than 800 cars delivered. Customer satisfaction soared with the Net Promoter Score (NPS) touching 80 in June. Cars under three years old became more popular each month—18% in April, 22% in May, and 25% in June—boosted by the Assured+ 3-year warranty offering.

Q3 2025 Outlook: Festive, Fast, and Financially Enabled

Spinny anticipates a strong festive push in Q3, especially during Onam and Diwali. Finance-enabled, digital-first car buying journeys are expected to accelerate, with rising interest in hybrids and EVs—especially in technology-forward cities. A continued emphasis on women-centric services is also set to deepen inclusion and access.