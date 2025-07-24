Salary transparency gains momentum in India, over 50% of job postings now include pay info: Indeed data

Salary transparency has become a common feature in job postings, according to recruitment platform Indeed in India. However, some sectors and roles still remain opaque when it comes to disclosing pay information, despite continued growth in salary transparency overall. In early 2025, the share of job postings that include salary information on Indeed India crossed the 50% mark, up from just 26% in March 2022 and 47% by the end of 2023.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, said, “While disclosing pay early is becoming a key advantage in attracting talent, there's still more work to be done to make salary transparency the norm.”

“Once considered a nice-to-have, it is fast becoming a core pillar of modern employer branding. In fact, in a competitive market, transparency is the new currency for attracting top talent,” Kumar added.

'Transparency in remote, junior- mid-level roles'

A recent survey at Indeed shows that salary transparency is particularly common in remote and hybrid job postings. Data indicates that a significant percentage of these flexible roles now include salary details. Because remote and hybrid positions often attract candidates from various geographies and markets, clear and upfront pay expectations are crucial for employers to successfully reach and engage qualified talent across different locations.

Salary transparency also varies significantly across job levels. Senior leadership roles remain the least transparent, with only 13% revealing the salary brackets. Junior and mid-level roles show the highest levels of disclosure, with 32% of postings including pay information. This is likely because these positions often attract a high volume of applicants, and upfront salary details help employers filter and engage the right candidates faster. Following closely are the entry-level roles, with 28% disclosing salary, reflecting efforts to appeal to younger job seekers who increasingly prioritise transparency.

'Industry trend'

Several sectors are now embracing salary transparency more proactively, particularly IT products and services, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Consulting, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, and Consumer Goods and Retail. Across these industries, 35% of job postings now include pay information. From the employer's perspective, this shift is helping reduce time-to-hire, improve applicant quality, and stay competitive in a tight labour market.