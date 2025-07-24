ASSOCHAM strengthens leadership team with appointment of Senior Vice President & Vice President

ADVERTISEMENT
The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), India’s apex chamber, announced key appointments to its national leadership during the first managing committee meeting for the financial year 2025–26.
Nirmal K. Minda, executive chairman of Uno Minda, has been appointed as the senior vice president and is set to take over as the next president of the Chamber. Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Bank, will be appointed as the vice president of ASSOCHAM, subject to approval from RBI.
The announcement was made by Sanjay Nayar, president, ASSOCHAM.
Nayar stated, “ASSOCHAM’s strength lies in its ability to bring together leaders who understand the evolving dynamics of Indian and global business. Mr. Nirmal K. Minda and Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry bring complementary expertise—from manufacturing excellence to financial sector leadership, that will be instrumental in driving our agenda of sustainable growth, competitiveness, and innovation. Their insights and commitment will help shape a more agile and future-ready industry voice.”
Minda is a veteran industrialist with over five decades of leadership in the auto components sector. Under his stewardship, Uno Minda has emerged as a global player with strong international partnerships and a culture of innovation, commanding a market capitalization of approximately ₹62,566 Cr and generating annual revenues of around ₹16,775 Cr in FY 2024‑25, highlighted the company in its statement.
Chaudhry is a distinguished banker and at the helm of Axis Bank, he has led the institution’s transformation with a sharp focus on growth, digital investments, sustainability, and customer-centricity, added the statement. His diverse experience spans banking, insurance, technology, and global leadership roles.
Axis Bank currently has a market capitalization of about ₹341,000 Crores and reported trailing‑12‑month operating revenues of approximately ₹81000 Crores.
The Special Executive Committee of ASSOCHAM includes B.K. Goenka (Welspun Group), Niranjan Hiranandani (Hiranandani Group), Yashish Dahiya (PolicyBazaar), Rajesh Magow (MakeMyTrip), Minda, and Chaudhry.