Hypothesis by OML wins Influencer Marketing mandate for Ather Energy

The partnership will see Hypothesis harnessing its proprietary influencer marketing technology capabilities—marrying data-driven insights with creative storytelling to connect meaningfully with Gen Z and millennial audiences.

By  Storyboard18Apr 2, 2025 11:29 AM
This collaboration marks a significant step in redefining Ather Energy’s communication strategies by leveraging influencer-driven content to strengthen brand affinity and audience engagement.

Hypothesis by Only Much Louder, has secured the Influencer Marketing mandate for Ather Energy Limited. Hypothesis is mandated to design tailored creator-first content marketing solutions across social and video streaming platforms, amplifying the brand's reach, community engagement and impact across the brand and product range.

The partnership will see Hypothesis harnessing its proprietary influencer marketing technology capabilities—marrying data-driven insights with creative storytelling to connect meaningfully with Gen Z and millennial audiences. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and community-driven campaigns, the mandate aims to help Ather Energy drive deeper connections with their customers and build on the EV manufacturer's robust community through meaningful and authentic storytelling.

Murali Sashidharan - Head Public Relations and Govt. Relations, Ather Energy, said, "The influencer ecosystem in India has transformed into a powerful medium for digital marketing, and we’re excited to tap into this space with Hypothesis by OML. Their expertise in blending data and creativity aligns perfectly with our goals, and we’re eager to see the impact of this collaboration on our brand’s journey. "

Tusharr Kumar, CEO, OML, commented, “In today’s crowded digital landscape, crafting authentic narratives is more important than ever. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Ather Energy, a brand that embodies innovation, to create campaigns that deeply engage audiences and build a loyal community.”


First Published on Apr 2, 2025 11:29 AM

