L&K Saatchi & Saatchi releases 'Cooling Tomorrow Together' campaign for SRF Floron AC Gas

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, part of Publicis Groupe India, has conceptualised the latest campaign for SRF Floron AC gas, a SRF Limited brand.

Titled ‘Cooling Tomorrow Together’, the campaign comprises two films that will be aired exclusively on JioCinema at the Indian Premier League.

SRF Limited seeks to highlight the role of AC refrigerants in staying cool during the summer. The two 10-second advertisements establish the "We Cool (AC): What Keeps You Cool" narrative.

The films take an exaggerated, humorous route, depicting two extreme scenarios where the protagonists do not get angry despite provocation.

Depicting everyday situations, the first ad shows a driver staying calm as his expensive car gets hit on an empty road. The second ad showcases a husband being saved from his wife’s fury when he forgets about his dinner date and falls asleep, all thanks to the cooling power of SRF Floron AC gas.

Rohit Malkani, Chief Creative Officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi in India said, “It isn’t easy to advertise or tell a story about a product that is neither seen nor heard. We went in search of an ‘Oh! I never knew Floron did that!’ idea. We aimed to bring the AC refrigerant out of its hiding place and give it its rightful value in life situations. The result is a set of films that are fun, quirky, and delightful.”