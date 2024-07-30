            
      • Home
      • advertising
      • paris-olympics-2024-adidas-launches-the-next-chapter-of-its-global-caign-you-got-this-38191

      Paris Olympics 2024: Adidas launches the next chapter of its global campaign 'You Got This'

      The campaign focuses on helping athletes activate the ‘backyard mindset’ that shifts their focus from negative pressure and invokes a sense of joy for their individual sport.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 30, 2024 12:34 PM
      Paris Olympics 2024: Adidas launches the next chapter of its global campaign 'You Got This'
      The athlete films will be launched across a diverse range of media platforms to reach consumers across the globe and amplified through retail store activations.

      Adidas launches the next chapter of its global campaign ‘You Got This’. The campaign comes together in a series of nine 15-second films that showcase the resilience of athletes and how each of them navigates the weight of expectations ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

      The campaign focuses on helping athletes activate the ‘backyard mindset’ that shifts their focus from negative pressure and invokes a sense of joy for their individual sport, stated the company.

      Set against the song ‘Under Pressure’ by Queen & David Bowie, the ‘You Got This’ film delves into the minds of adidas Olympics qualified athletes Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Saikhom Mirabai Charu, Manika Batra, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Jyothi Yarraji, and Para Olympics qualified Sumit Antil, Palak Kohli and Nishad Kumar, showcasing their individual journeys in disarming negative pressure.

      Neelendra Singh, GM, adidas India said, “At adidas, we understand the immense pressure the athletes feel just before stepping onto the global stage. We take pride that our athletes will represent India at one of the most watched events globally and are dedicated to investing in their growth at every stage. Everything we do is rooted in sports and through the empowering message ‘You Got This’, we encourage athletes to ease pressure and just focus on the sport and the joy they derive from it.”

      The athlete films will be launched across a diverse range of media platforms to reach consumers across the globe and amplified through retail store activations.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 30, 2024 12:34 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      WhatsApp launches privacy campaign; highlights importance of secure communication

      WhatsApp launches privacy campaign; highlights importance of secure communication

      How it Works

      Create centralized dashboard, publicize complaints against misleading ads: SC to Ministry of Ayush

      Create centralized dashboard, publicize complaints against misleading ads: SC to Ministry of Ayush

      How it Works

      Breaking: MIB seeks additional two weeks to submit affidavit on SDC in the Supreme Court

      Breaking: MIB seeks additional two weeks to submit affidavit on SDC in the Supreme Court

      Brand Marketing

      Here's how much IPO-bound Ola Electric’s CMO earns

      Here's how much IPO-bound Ola Electric’s CMO earns

      Advertising

      Bharti Airtel's ad spendings decline by 14.2% in FY24; plans to increase women workforce by 20%

      Bharti Airtel's ad spendings decline by 14.2% in FY24; plans to increase women workforce by 20%

      Advertising

      Colgate-Palmolive ad spendings up by 9.79% in Q1 FY25, net profit rises by 33% to Rs 364 crore

      Colgate-Palmolive ad spendings up by 9.79% in Q1 FY25, net profit rises by 33% to Rs 364 crore

      Brand Marketing

      Expect 20% surge in endorsement fees for Manu Bhaker; but will her winning shots hit marketers' target?

      Expect 20% surge in endorsement fees for Manu Bhaker; but will her winning shots hit marketers' target?