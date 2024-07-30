Paris Olympics 2024: Adidas launches the next chapter of its global campaign 'You Got This'

Adidas launches the next chapter of its global campaign ‘You Got This’. The campaign comes together in a series of nine 15-second films that showcase the resilience of athletes and how each of them navigates the weight of expectations ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

The campaign focuses on helping athletes activate the ‘backyard mindset’ that shifts their focus from negative pressure and invokes a sense of joy for their individual sport, stated the company.

Set against the song ‘Under Pressure’ by Queen & David Bowie, the ‘You Got This’ film delves into the minds of adidas Olympics qualified athletes Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Saikhom Mirabai Charu, Manika Batra, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Jyothi Yarraji, and Para Olympics qualified Sumit Antil, Palak Kohli and Nishad Kumar, showcasing their individual journeys in disarming negative pressure.

Neelendra Singh, GM, adidas India said, “At adidas, we understand the immense pressure the athletes feel just before stepping onto the global stage. We take pride that our athletes will represent India at one of the most watched events globally and are dedicated to investing in their growth at every stage. Everything we do is rooted in sports and through the empowering message ‘You Got This’, we encourage athletes to ease pressure and just focus on the sport and the joy they derive from it.”