GCPL's ad spending up by 2.47% to Rs 1,369.21 crore in FY25

Godrej Consumer Products Limited marginally increased its advertising and publicity spending in the fiscal year 2025 that ended on March 31. The maker of brands such as GoodKnight, Cinthol, and Ezee, spent Rs 1,369.21 crore on advertising and publicity in FY2025 compared to Rs 1,336.12 crore in the year-ago period.
The company has plans to ramp up its marketing initiative in the current fiscal year to expand its product reach.
"As we innovate in emerging categories, we will prioritize expanding the reach of our flagship products and categories, which boast high profitability and growth potential as market leaders. This involves intensifying marketing and distribution efforts to significantly boost volume growth over the next five years across all our markets," GCPL said in a statement.
Further, with the increasing contribution of e-commerce to revenue, GCPL said it is optimizing its shopper marketing team, insourcing design and content for better efficiency.
Meanwhile, GCPL's competitors, Fast Moving Consumer Goods brands, such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC, and Nestle India, cut their ad expenses by 4.5 percent, 3.89 percent, and 25 percent, respectively, in FY2025. HUL spent Rs 6,199 crore year-on-year in FY25 on ads and publicity. ITC ad expenses stood at Rs 1,331.69 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 1,385.64 crore in the previous fiscal. Nestlé India trimmed its ad cut from Rs 1,287.68 crore in FY24 to Rs 965.86 crore in FY25.
GPCL's revenue from operations surged from Rs 8,411.40 crore in FY24 to Rs 8,910.15 crore in FY25. The home care segment accounted for Rs 4,143 crore of the total revenue in fiscal year 2025, while the personal care segment's revenue stood at Rs 4,671.13 crore in FY25.
Overall, GCPL clocked a profit of Rs 1,852.3 crore in the fiscal year 2025.