Pee Safe launches new campaign in honour of Menstrual Hygiene Day

Pee Safe has launched a video campaign in honour of Menstrual Hygiene Day. With the alarming statistic that 8 in 10 women are silenced by social barriers when it comes to talking about periods, Pee Safe aims to break this silence and start meaningful conversations.

The campaign, centered around the hashtag #PeriodFriendlyWorld, aligns with the global theme of creating a more inclusive environment for menstruators. Pee Safe's initiative employs humour to engage the public, debunk myths, and foster open discussions about menstrual health. By utilising these devices, the campaign seeks to educate and connect with a broader audience, highlighting the benefits and accessibility of Pee Safe's menstrual hygiene products.

Pee Safe’s motivation behind this campaign is to normalise periods and encourage open discussions, particularly involving male family members. The silence and stigma surrounding menstruation can lead to misinformation and inadequate menstrual hygiene management. Pee Safe aims to create an environment where everyone, regardless of gender, feels comfortable and informed about menstrual health.

"We envision a world where periods are treated with the respect and normalcy they deserve," said Vikas Bagaria, Founder at Pee Safe. "By challenging norms and fostering open dialogue, we aim to achieve a more supportive and period-friendly world for all."