Dettol ropes in ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

To mark the beginning of this partnership Dettol Icy cool has released the first TVC in a series.

By  Storyboard18May 28, 2025 2:36 PM
The ad film follows a teenage boy, padded up and moments away from stepping onto the field. With the stakes sky-high, nerves begin to take over.

Dettol has onboarded cricket icon and Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni as their brand ambassador for its Dettol Soaps, Bodywash & Handwash range. As per the company, to mark the beginning of this partnership Dettol Icy cool has released the first TVC in a series.

The ad film follows a teenage boy, padded up and moments away from stepping onto the field. With the stakes sky-high, nerves begin to take over. Looking to his idol MS Dhoni for reassurance, he wonders, “How does Captain Cool stay so cool?” In a playful twist, Dhoni steps out of a poster and offers Dettol Icy Cool as a solution. He says, “Body cool toh mind cool… aur game ho ya exam… performance cool!” The campaign’s fresh, youthful tone captures resilience, calm, and Dettol Icy Cool’s unbeatable cooling~ — proving staying cool starts with the body.

Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, McCann Worldgroup, Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup, India, said, “Body cool toh mind cool. With Dettol Icy Cool and Captain Cool MS Dhoni this campaign is celebrating the idea that being cool under the toughest conditions elevates your performance. It’s a great example of the product and the brand ambassador being in complete sync with each other”.

For decades, Dettol has stood as a symbol of protection and care, earning the trust of millions of households across the country. This collaboration combines MS Dhoni’s cool-headed resilience with Dettol’s trusted protection.

Speaking on the association, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, “I’m excited to be associated with Dettol to unveil their cool new campaign for Dettol Icy Cool. Staying calm under pressure has always been an important part of how I approach life on and off the field. Dettol Icy cool provides the perfect solution to stay cool - When your body is cool, your mind will be cool. That’s why this campaign speaks to me, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director, Health, Reckitt – South Asia, said, “Dettol Icy Cool has long been the go-to for summers with 3x intense cooling and protection against germs that cause skin infections, especially amid the heat and hustle of everyday life. We are delighted to partner with Captain Cool himself to bring the essence of Dettol Icy Cool to life.”


First Published on May 28, 2025 2:36 PM

