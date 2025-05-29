FSSAI cracks down on misleading '100% natural' claims in food advertising

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a fresh advisory cautioning food business operators (FBOs) against making unverified '100%' claims—such as '100% natural' or '100% pure'—in their product advertising and labeling.

In its advisory dated May 28, 2025, the regulator said, "FSSAI has observed a growing trend in the use of the terms '100%' on food product labels and across various promotional platforms. this terminology is ambiguous, misleading within the current regulatory frameworks, and is prone to misinterpretation."

According to the advisory, such absolute claims can be deceptive if not backed by verifiable evidence. FBOs are reminded that any claim made must comply with the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, which stipulate that all assertions should be truthful, not misleading, and substantiated.

"The usage of the terms '100%' in isolation or conjunction with other descriptors-is likely to convey a false sense of absolute purity or superiority, potentially leading consumers to believe that competing products in the market do not comply with prescribed standards.

Therefore, all the FBOs are advised to discontinue the usage of the term "100%" on food product labels, packaging, and promotional content," the regulator said in its latest advisory.

This move aims to curb misleading marketing practices and ensure that consumers receive accurate information about the food products they purchase. This is not the first time FSSAI has addressed this issue. In a previous advisory, the authority highlighted concerns over the labeling of reconstituted fruit juices as '100% fruit juice,' noting that such claims are not permissible under the existing regulations.

The 2018 regulations were established to prevent false advertising and protect consumer interests by ensuring that food labels and advertisements accurately represent the product. Under these regulations, any claim made must be substantiated with scientific evidence and should not exaggerate the benefits of the product.