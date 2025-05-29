Dish TV posts Rs402 crore quarterly loss as revenue falls 15.5%

Dish TV India Ltd. on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹402.19 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, citing impairment charges on intangible assets as a key factor.

The company had posted a significantly higher loss of ₹1,989.69 crore in the same period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

In a statement, Dish TV said it had recorded an impairment charge totaling ₹335.38 crore for the quarter and full fiscal year, related to intangible assets under development, as well as capital and other advances.

Before accounting for exceptional items and taxes, the company reported a loss of ₹66.81 crore for the quarter.

Revenue from operations fell sharply by 15.55 percent year-over-year to ₹343.66 crore, down from ₹406.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter. Total income declined by 15 percent to ₹350.35 crore.

Subscription revenue, which forms the bulk of the company’s earnings, declined 16.82 percent to ₹295.9 crore.

Advertising revenue suffered an even steeper fall, dropping 40 percent to ₹4.1 crore. However, revenue from marketing and promotional fees saw a modest increase of 2.6 percent, reaching ₹35.8 crore.

Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹417.16 crore, representing a 2.16 percent decline from the previous year.

For the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, Dish TV reported a consolidated net loss of ₹487.66 crore. Annual revenue also fell 15 percent year-on-year to ₹1,593.95 crore.

The results highlight the ongoing financial strain faced by legacy broadcast providers amid rising competition from digital streaming platforms and evolving consumer habits.

Dish TV also announced changes in its senior leadership, citing a shift in the company's internal reporting hierarchy.