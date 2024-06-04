Pond’s ropes in Kiara Advani as its latest brand ambassador

            

      With Kiara Advani making a comeback as the face of the brand, Pond’s Skin Institute aims to strengthen its connection with audiences across Pond’s Skin Institute’s key North markets across the country.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 4, 2024 9:33 AM
      Pond’s Skin Institute has roped in Kiara Advani as its latest brand ambassador. With Kiara Advani making a comeback as the face of the brand, Pond’s Skin Institute aims to strengthen its connection with audiences across Pond’s Skin Institute’s key North markets across the country.

      This partnership is poised to elevate the brand’s messaging through superior science, captivating storytelling and fostering a meaningful connection with consumers while continuing to innovate and inspire in the realm of skincare.

      Sharing her excitement on this announcement as Pond’s Skin Institute’s new ambassador, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani said, “I'm delighted to be back with Pond's Skin Institute, a heritage beauty brand renowned for its dedication to quality. As their ambassador in this new chapter, I look forward to our continued commitment to skincare excellence.”

      Elaborating on the association, Pratik Ved, Skincare Head, Beauty & Wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever Limited said, "We are delighted to welcome Kiara to the Pond’s family, as we usher in a new era of Pond’s Skin Institute. Being a remarkable celebrity, she’s also renowned for her iconic beauty and style across the country. This strategic partnership underscores our dedication to merging innovation with aspirational beauty, ensuring Pond’s Skin Institute's leadership in skincare."

      Kiara Advani will feature in Pond’s new TVC that is set to take over traditional and digital platforms across the country soon. Pond’s is available across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as all e-commerce/quick-commerce platforms online.


      First Published on Jun 4, 2024 9:33 AM

