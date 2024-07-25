Rediffusion launches specialist agency for start-ups - KONJO

Rediffusion has announced the launch of Konjo, a specialist agency that will provide strategic thinking and brand support to new-age startups. The agency will be based in Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi and will be overseen by Carol Goyal, Group Director.

A full-time CEO for the agency has been identified and will join in October from his current assignment overseas.

Rediffusion in its 51 years of existence has been the birthplace of many famous brands like Maruti Suzuki, Airtel, Tata Sky, Colors TV, Lakme, Garden Varelli, Kaya Clinics, SBI Yono, Kingfisher Airlines and many more. Even brands like Pepsi, Canon, Casio, KFC and Revlon, were first launched in India by Rediffusion.

“Rediffusion was set up in 1973 by Diwan Arun Nanda, Ajit Balakrishnan and Mohd Khan as an Indian agency that would work with the growing tribe of local entrepreneurs and visionaries. That tradition has continued over the past five decades at the agency and we are proud to have been the birthplace of some of India’s most famous brands”, says Rediffusion Chairman, Dr. Sandeep Goyal.

“Konjo will be a small but smart integrated communications agency that will work with startups in different stages of their brand journey,” he said.

Adds Carol Goyal, “Konjo was then the story of Dr. Goyal’s own entrepreneurial venture, Dentsu, which he launched, nurtured, and grew over nearly a decade. We are going to bring the same value systems, work culture, and strategic goodness to the clients of Konjo.”

Konjo will work on a remuneration system where it will participate in the equity value of its client brands. It will also examine possible investments in some of its client brands through direct equity.