TVS Motor Company rolls 'Protect Little Riders' campaign

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) - global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments - announced its campaign, ‘Protect Little Riders’ as a part of #TVSRide4Safety initiative.

Despite the government regulations, the incidences of children riding pillion without helmets are high. After studies and interaction with parents, the following reasons have been identified for the lack of helmet adoption for children:

1) Blind Spot - Illusion of safety with vehicle in the parent’s control.

2) Blind Spot - Proximity of destination hence lower risk of accidents.

3) Lack of availability of options.

As a two-pronged approach to the above, the TVSRide4Safety initiative aims to raise awareness for helmet adoption and development of a range of helmets specific to kids. A website has been created to provide parents with essential information to assist them in selecting the appropriate headgear size for their children's safety while riding on two-wheelers.

Aniruddha Haldar, senior vice president (marketing) – commuters, corporate brand and dealer transformation, TVS Motor Company, "In a nation deeply concerned about its young, the use of helmet for children is still a blind spot. Therefore, we are reaching out to parents to collaborate and change behaviors. The campaign has a straightforward message: (1)Wear a helmet (2)Ensure your child wears a helmet (3)Ride safe. We invite you to join us in the Protect Little Riders campaign."