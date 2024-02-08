IKEA launches 'Organising Is Awesome' campaign

One challenge that Indians continue to deal with is clutter management. From spices overflowing kitchen shelves to shoes stacked high in the racks, we collect the treasures that make our homes our own. But with so much bounty comes a familiar challenge: the art of keeping it all organised, protected, and accessible.

Keeping that in mind, IKEA has launched three brand films that showcase a relatable banter between everyday objects that are trapped together in a sea of clutter and how IKEA’s smart storage solutions save the day. Each film takes a humorous and playful spin on colloquial conversation, addressing the clutter challenges in three distinct scenarios and showcasing the wardrobe, shoe cabinet, and kitchen cabinet.

The wardrobe reveals two belts warning a tie of the trench he might fall into. The shoe cabinet, stuffed with footwear for every occasion, turns into a crowded train where everyone is fighting for space. The kitchen shows a dialogue between an uncle---a pack of snacks playing with his nephew---a stand of cutlery.

Playing on the element of personification, the campaigns breathe life into household items, turning them into relatable characters that talk to each other. With a clever blend of before-and-after treatments and humorous dialogues, IKEA brings to life the chaos that follows without proper organisation, contrasting it with the harmonious order achieved through its storage solutions.

“Our recent Life at Home report shows that for 22% of Indians, having a tidy and organised home and for 18 percent, having time to organise the home gives them comfort. At IKEA, we understand that keeping your home organised is not just about practicality; it's about reclaiming your space and rediscovering the joy of the things you love. Through these films, we aim to not only bring laughter and relatability but also to showcase how IKEA's affordable and innovative storage solutions can make a significant difference in the lives of many. Organising is not just a task; it's a celebration of the things we love.” said Anna Ohlin, Country Marketing Manager, IKEA India, on the launch of these campaigns.