Wipro's Chandrika soap unveils ‘Own the confidence to glow like you’ campaign featuring brand ambassador Keerthy Suresh

Chandrika, an Ayurvedic soap brand with over 80 years of heritage, and a part of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, unveils its latest communication campaign, inviting consumers to ‘Own the confidence to glow like you.’ This campaign marks a bold step forward for the brand as it celebrates the notion of authenticity unveiling natural glow from within through confidence.

The brand’s latest TVC showcases the journey to self-confidence via its brand ambassador Keerthy Suresh. Through the TVC, viewers witness Suresh embracing her true self. Chandrika helps her unlock her confidence by enhancing her inner glow. The video encourages audiences to find their own glow by projecting the true spirit of Chandrika into their lives.

S Prasanna Rai, chief marketing officer (CMO), Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting commenting on this new direction stated “Chandrika with its long-standing legacy has been synonymous with purity and authenticity. Our soaps help embracing inner radiance and thus enables everyone to exude confidence. As Chandrika evolves, we're excited to introduce our empowering new message: 'Own the Confidence to Glow like You.' This strategic shift reflects our dedication to inspiring self-assurance and celebrating individuality among young women.”