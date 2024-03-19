Exclusive: National Payments Corporation of India calls for digital marketing pitch; Mandate to also focus on UPI awareness, RuPay

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is on the look out for a digital marketing agency and released a request for proposal (RFP) document. As per the RFQ accessed by Storyboard18, the onboarded agency will help the NPCI define, plan and execute digital marketing strategy for all of their products to strengthen the brand’s digital presence through various communication channels with special focus on UPI awareness and RuPay.

This will involve defining, planning, and executing comprehensive marketing strategies through various channels, including digital marketing, social media marketing, integrated campaigns, and promotional activities with offers and discounts. According to well placed sources, agencies like Schbang and Gozoop are participating in the pitch.

The contract period will be for 1+2 years, starting from May 2024, subject to yearly review.

The scope of work for the successful bidder would include social media planning, influencer marketing, planning and implementing tactical campaigns capitalising on festivals and topical days, digital outreach programs and events, moment marketing initiatives to advise NPCI on relevant content trends, driving co-marketing and co-branded campaigns with B2B partners (e.g., Fintechs, Banks, App partners), educating users on safe UPI usage, and creating internal communication and branding assets based on the "NPCI Way" philosophy.

The agency would also be required to collaborate up and work with other NPCI empaneled agencies that includes digital, media, research, events, analytics, CRM and Chatbot agencies or processes to develop integrated marketing campaigns.

The KPIs for assessment for the onboarded digital marketing agency would include achieving organic follower increase by 10 percent- 20 percent month on month across platforms, organic engagement rate to increase by 10 percent month on month across platform (likes, Shares, video views, impressions, clicks and the collective efforts should lead towards the increase of search volume of NPCI and its brand websites by 2X.