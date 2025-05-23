McCann Worldgroup leads Indian Wins at D&AD Awards 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
McCann Worldgroup India has been recognized at the D&AD Awards 2025 winning three awards and securing one shortlist for the Fit My Feet campaign, along with one award and two shortlists for Dabba Savings Account. Leading the wins was the agency’s “Fit My Feet” campaign for Buckaroo Footwear. The campaign received a Graphite Pencil for Best Impact in the Design category, along with two Wood Pencils in the Health & Wellbeing category under Innovation and Product Design.
It was also shortlisted in the Inclusive Product Design category. Through low-cost, custom footwear kits, co-developed with orthopaedic experts and footwear designers, over 4,500 local cobblers were empowered to craft made-to-measure flip-flops using simple tools and easy-to-follow instructions. The result was more than 2,28,000 pairs of shoes distributed across India, restoring mobility and independence for an underserved community.
Additionally, the agency’s “Dabba Savings Account” campaign for ESAF Small Finance Bank was recognized with a Wood Pencil in the Cultural Experience category under Commerce and was also shortlisted in the B2C Activation category for Experiential: Activation & Participation, as well as in the Inclusive category for Best Commerce. As a result, over 1,20,000 new bank accounts were opened in this underserved community—all achieved without any traditional media spend.
Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, McCann Worldgroup, Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup, India, said, “D&AD doesn’t just celebrate creativity, they honor ideas that are conceptually strong and meaningful in impact. This recognition reaffirms that when ideas are rooted in authenticity and purpose, they can drive real change for under-served communities. I am proud to work alongside teams whose passion turns vision into impact.”
The D&AD Awards—established in 1962 by the British Design & Art Direction association—celebrate the world’s most outstanding work in design, advertising, and communication.