Coca-Cola renews global marketing partnership with WPP Open X

ADVERTISEMENT
The Coca-Cola Company has renewed its global marketing partnership with WPP Open X, extending the collaboration that began in 2021. The renewal reaffirms Coca-Cola’s commitment to WPP Open X, the team created by WPP to service the beverage giant across creative, media, data and marketing transformation functions globally.
This follows a three-year period marked by significant progress in marketing innovation, creativity and digital transformation.
“Since 2021, our unprecedented partnership with WPP Open X has delivered significant value to the company. We built and scaled Open X, the industry’s first open-source marketing model,” Manuel "Manolo" Arroyo, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Coca-Cola said in his LinkedIn post.
Over the past three years, the Coca-Cola and WPP Open X partnership has delivered several notable achievements. One of the innovations has been the creation and global rollout of Studio X, a centralized content hub aimed at driving digital and creative efficiency across Coca-Cola’s diverse markets. The collaboration has also seen both companies explore AI-driven marketing solutions, using emerging technologies to deepen consumer engagement and enhance campaign agility. These efforts have been validated by industry recognition in 2024, Coca-Cola was named Creative Brand of the Year at Cannes Lions, and also earned the title of the most valuable global food and drink brand, according to Kantar.
Arroyo emphasized that Coca-Cola is in a “special moment in marketing” and expressed gratitude to WPP Open X and its global teams, including WPP’s Chief Marketing and Growth Officer Laurent Ezekiel, for their role in driving transformation.
The renewed partnership signals Coca-Cola’s continued investment in a modular, tech-forward and creativity-led marketing ecosystem, one that is data-driven, AI-enabled and built for speed and scale. WPP Open X is expected to play a central role as Coca-Cola sharpens its global brand-building efforts, explores emerging technologies, and continues setting benchmarks in modern marketing.