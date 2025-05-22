WPP appoints Marie-Claire Barker as Global Chief People Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
WPP has appointed Marie-Claire Barker as its new global chief people officer, Adweek reported. As per the media reports, the appointment will be effective from early June. She succeeds Lindsay Pattison, who announced her decision to step down earlier this year after 16 years with the company.
Barker moves into the role from GroupM, WPP’s media investment arm, where she spent over three years leading people strategy for its 36,000-strong workforce. She brings over two decades of experience in HR and talent leadership across the advertising and communications industry.
Before GroupM, Barker served as global chief talent officer at Edelman and held senior HR roles at Wavemaker and Ogilvy & Mather. She began her career in marketing before transitioning into human resources at Allied Domecq Spirits and Wine.
Based in New York, Barker will now lead WPP’s global people strategy, helping to shape culture, talent development and workforce planning across its network of agencies.