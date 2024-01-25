GroupM Nexus appoints Rajiv Rajagopal as head - advanced TV

GroupM Nexus has appointed Rajiv Rajagopal as head - advanced TV. Previously, he was the head - client development at Finecast.

Rajagopal will look into P&L management, optimise business operations, and foster industry partnerships to drive growth. His skills range from business operations, strategic partnerships and general management.

He started his career with Red FM and went on to work across Star India. As the South region’s head at GroupM, Rajagopal spearheaded the launch of Finecast, Group M's addressable TV solution. And, he led sales nationally.