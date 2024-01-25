comScore

Brand Makers

GroupM Nexus appoints Rajiv Rajagopal as head - advanced TV

Rajiv Rajagopal previously led Finecast as head - client development.

By  Storyboard18Jan 25, 2024 2:11 PM
GroupM Nexus appoints Rajiv Rajagopal as head - advanced TV
Rajiv Rajagopal started his career with Red FM and went on to work across Star India. As the South region’s head at GroupM, Rajagopal spearheaded the launch of Finecast, Group M's addressable TV solution. And, he led sales nationally.

GroupM Nexus has appointed Rajiv Rajagopal as head - advanced TV. Previously, he was the head - client development at Finecast.

Rajagopal will look into P&L management, optimise business operations, and foster industry partnerships to drive growth. His skills range from business operations, strategic partnerships and general management.

He started his career with Red FM and went on to work across Star India. As the South region’s head at GroupM, Rajagopal spearheaded the launch of Finecast, Group M's addressable TV solution. And, he led sales nationally.

During his stint at Finecast, he was responsible for building an addressable TV marketplace. This was across Connected TV & Linear TV which will have access to various targeting segments, from socio-economic to life stage, purchase and financial data, affluence and geo locations, where advertisers can identify and reach viewers whenever and wherever they are watching.


Tags
First Published on Jan 25, 2024 2:11 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

FICCI appoints Viacom18's Kevin Vaz as chairman of FICCI media & entertainment Committee

FICCI appoints Viacom18's Kevin Vaz as chairman of FICCI media & entertainment Committee

Brand Makers

Xiaomi’s Sumit Sonal joins Qualcomm as head of marketing

Xiaomi’s Sumit Sonal joins Qualcomm as head of marketing

Brand Makers

Publicis Groupe's Performics India elevates Gautam Surath as chief operating officer

Publicis Groupe's Performics India elevates Gautam Surath as chief operating officer

Brand Makers

I am more hungry for artificial imagination, than for artificial intelligence: Shubhranshu Singh

I am more hungry for artificial imagination, than for artificial intelligence: Shubhranshu Singh

Brand Makers

DDB Mudra Group's MudraMax promotes Deleise Ross as senior vice president and head of business

DDB Mudra Group's MudraMax promotes Deleise Ross as senior vice president and head of business

Brand Makers

Sunil Dhar takes over Red Bull India as CEO

Sunil Dhar takes over Red Bull India as CEO

Brand Makers

Netflix film’s chief Scott Stuber to step down

Netflix film’s chief Scott Stuber to step down