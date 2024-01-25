GroupM Nexus appoints Rajiv Rajagopal as head - advanced TV

GroupM Nexus has appointed Rajiv Rajagopal as head - advanced TV. Previously, he was the head - client development at Finecast.
Rajagopal will look into P&L management, optimise business operations, and foster industry partnerships to drive growth. His skills range from business operations, strategic partnerships and general management.
He started his career with Red FM and went on to work across Star India. As the South region’s head at GroupM, Rajagopal spearheaded the launch of Finecast, Group M's addressable TV solution. And, he led sales nationally.
During his stint at Finecast, he was responsible for building an addressable TV marketplace. This was across Connected TV & Linear TV which will have access to various targeting segments, from socio-economic to life stage, purchase and financial data, affluence and geo locations, where advertisers can identify and reach viewers whenever and wherever they are watching.