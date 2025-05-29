Dish TV appoints CEO & Executive Director Manoj Dobhal as Chairman to the Board

ADVERTISEMENT
Manoj Dobhal, who leads Dish TV as its chief executive officer and executive director, has been appointed to the board as the chairman, stated a regulatory exchange filing.
Dobhal has more than 24 years of experience in setting the vision and strategic plan for developing business and amplifying business margin through long term planning across all business segments of FMCG, telecom, consumer, durable, DTH, broadband and media distribution.
He is experienced in managing various aspects of business including sales and distribution, customer marketing, experience, field service and business process automation.
Dobhal is a MBA in marketing from Apeejay Institute of Management, Delhi and B.Sc. (Hons.) in Electronics from University of Delhi.