Niva Bupa elevates Nimish Agrawal to Director, Digital Business Unit & CMO

ADVERTISEMENT
Niva Bupa Health Insurance has announced the elevation of Nimish Agrawal as Director, Digital Business Unit and Chief Marketing Officer. In his new dual role, Agrawal will continue leading brand, media and corporate communications as CMO, while now also taking charge of the P&L for the Digital Business Unit.
“Alongside my existing responsibilities as CMO , I will be leading the Digital Business Unit - one of the most profitable and strategic channel for the company! Grateful for the continued support & trust from my mentors, colleagues and team!,” Agrawal wrote on LinkedIn.
With over two decades of experience in marketing and digital transformation across leading brands, Agrawal brings deep expertise to the expanded role. Prior to joining Niva Bupa in 2021, he held leadership positions at Naukri.com, AkzoNobel, Britannia Industries, and Henkel.
His marketing leadership has spanned categories from FMCG and paints to digital services, with successful stints in brand repositioning, innovation, and consumer engagement. At Britannia, he is remembered for rejuvenating the iconic Bourbon brand and spearheading innovations in the premium indulgence segment.
Agrawal holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM) with a specialization in Sales and Marketing from the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad. He further enhanced his leadership capabilities through an on-campus Executive Programme in General Management and Organizational Leadership at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta.