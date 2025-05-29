Usha International appoints Madhav Mani as CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Usha International has appointed Madhav Mani as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mani takes over the helm after serving as President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for over 16 years, during which he played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s organizational culture and long-term strategy.
In his new role as CEO, Mani is expected to steer Usha International through its next phase of growth and innovation, drawing on his deep experience in human capital strategy, leadership development and organizational transformation.
Before joining Usha in 2009, Mani held senior leadership roles at InterGlobe Technology Quotient, Reliance Industries Limited, The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and SMS Demag, where he led several high-impact initiatives in strategic HR and business transformation.
His academic background includes executive education from The Wharton School and a postgraduate degree from the Xavier Institute of Social Service.
Under his HR leadership at Usha, Mani was responsible for spearheading key areas such as organization and leadership development, talent acquisition, compensation, change management and industrial relations. He played a central role in aligning people practices with the company’s long-term business goals, ensuring that talent pipelines and succession plans were in place to support sustained growth.