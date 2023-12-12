Infectious Advertising appoints Neville Suraliwala as business head

Infectious Advertising, an independent creative hot-shops has appointed Neville Suraliwala as business head.

He has worked across agencies such as FCB Ulka, Lowe Lintas, Soho Square (Now 82.5), L&K Saatchi and Saatchi and Makani Creatives. Suraliwala has worked with brands like Indian Oil, Fair & Lovely, Clinic Plus, Head & Shoulders, Piaggio, Bisleri, Franklin Templeton, Yes Bank, Nilkamal, Lee Cooper, Tata Real Estate, and several other respected names.

Speaking about joining Infectious Advertising, Neville Suraliwala said, ‘I am thrilled to bring my expertise and passion for effective communications to the vibrant and dynamic environment of the Infectious Advertising family. Here, creativity is the solution to every marketing challenge, and I am excited to contribute to this ethos of innovative thinking and collaboration. I genuinely look forward to this new chapter filled with creative opportunities and impactful collaborations that help us achieve bigger milestones and attain mutual success.’

Infectious Advertising’ chief operating officer Siddhartha Singh commented, “Absolutely delighted to have Neville on board the Infectious family, the few meetings we had with him give us the confidence that his skills and expertise shall contribute significantly to our growing ambition of being an agency that produces work that is contemporary and effective – work that pushes the envelope of ‘virality’. Wish Neville the very best and look forward to working with him closely.”