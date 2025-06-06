Vijay Mallya breaks silence on unpaid salaries of Kingfisher staff

ADVERTISEMENT
Vijay Mallya, the former liquor baron and ex-owner of Kingfisher Airlines, has issued a public apology to the airline's employees who were left unpaid after the collapse of the business.
In a recent appearance on entrepreneur Raj Shamani's podcast "Figuring it Out", Mallya said he takes "full responsibility" for the situation and is "deeply sorry" to those affected.
"I have no excuses to offer," the 69-year-old stated. "I am deeply sorry that some of them didn't get paid their salaries... but for those who care to listen, there was money lying in the deposit with the Karnataka High Court."
Mallya claimed that he had applied to the court to use the deposited funds to pay former employees, but was blocked by objections from banks and a refusal by the court. "There was really nothing I could do beyond that," he said.
Responding to Shamani's pointed question about the pain and resentment felt by former Kingfisher employees, Mallya recounted the economic collapse of 2008 and how it dealt a blow to the airline industry.
He said he had suggested downsizing Kingfisher Airlines during the crisis and even approached then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee with the plan. However, his proposal to lay off was rejected.
"I was told not to downsize King Fisher at that time and yes the banks did support," he added, suggesting the decision to maintain operations despite mounting losses worsened the company's financial health.
Mallya fled India in 2016 and is currently facing charges related to a Rs 9,000 crore bank loan default. He remains a declared fugitive economic offender in India.
In the same podcast, Mallya said he is willing to return to the country if he is promised a “fair trial.”
His remarks come at a time when questions around corporate accountability and justice continue to stir public debate.