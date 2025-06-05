Sudarshan Venu to take charge as Chairman of TVS Motor

The Board of Directors of TVS Motor has unanimously appointed Sudarshan Venu as Chairman, effective August 25, 2025. This move marks a generational shift, with Venu taking over from Ralf Speth, who will step down as Chairman following the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 22, 2025.

The company announced that Speth will transition into the role of Chief Mentor for a period of three years starting August 23, ensuring the continuation of his strategic counsel and global experience.

The decision to elevate Sudarshan Venu, currently Managing Director, was taken “in recognition of his exemplary contributions to the company’s sustained growth and strategic development,” TVS said in a regulatory filing.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company, said, "Ralf as Chairman over the last three years has been invaluable in guiding our strategic expansion into global markets and fostering innovation that has significantly strengthened our industry standing. We are grateful for his continued support as Chief Mentor for TVS Motor and in welcoming Sudarshan into his new role. I am confident that Sudarshan, who in his capacity as Managing Director has demonstrated tremendous growth for the business, will take the Company to even greater heights.”

Read More: Sumit Dhingra appointed CEO and Country Director of Bestseller India

Ralf Speth, said, "It has been an honour for me to steer TVS Motor Company as its Chairman over the last three years. As I hand over the Chairmanship to Sudarshan, I am confident that under his leadership, the Company will continue its growth journey while championing core TVS values. Sudarshan’s dynamism and passion underscore his vision for the business, and I am confident that TVS is in safe, responsible hands. I wish Sudarshan and TVS Motor a bright future ahead.”