Fox Corporation appoints Puja Vohra and CMO & EVP - Ad sales

ADVERTISEMENT
Fox Corporation has appointed Puja Vohra as the chief marketing officer and executive vice president - advertising sales. In her new role, Vohra will lead the ad sales marketing strategy across the FOX portfolio, which consists of Fox Entertainment, FOX Sports, Fox News Media and Tubi.
In a note, Vohra shared, "It’s such an honor to join Fox Corporation at this exciting time in their business. I’m also excited to get out of my DTC marketing comfort zone, get closer to the revenue and operations functions and partner across a variety of divisions including Fox Broadcast, Fox News, Fox Sports and TUBI."
Previously, Vohra headed Paramount+ as the EVP - marketing. Vohra had led marketing and media for the top five streaming service.
Vohra, who holds an MBA from IIM-Calcutta, began her career at Seagram's as an assistant brand manager. She headed Viacom as a marketing manager, and then worked across Oxygen Media, Bravo TV, NBCUniversal and Warner Media.
As the former CMO of truTV, a Warner Media cable network, her overall responsibility for brand and marketing operations included strategy, media, experiential, creative, product and social.
She led digital transformation with 1.6B impressions across all social channels including 5x growth in YouTube subscribers earning 1B+ views in 5 years.