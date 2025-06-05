            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • nilay-verma-of-hasbro-gets-global-role-promoted-as-cluster-head-india-sea-69072

Nilay Verma of Hasbro gets global role, promoted as cluster head India & SEA

Verma joined Hasbro in 2016 and climbed the ranks to become National Sales Head before being promoted to Country Manager in May 2024.

By  Storyboard18Jun 5, 2025 7:53 PM
Nilay Verma of Hasbro gets global role, promoted as cluster head India & SEA
Verma brings with him a rich professional background, having worked with leading consumer brands including TVS Motors, Asian Paints, Mondelez International, and GSK Consumer Healthcare.

Hasbro Inc., a global leader in toys and entertainment products, has announced the elevation of Nilay Verma as Cluster Head for India and Southeast Asia. In his new role, Verma will oversee Hasbro’s commercial and marketing operations across India, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Previously serving as Country Manager, India, Verma's promotion marks a significant global responsibility. He originally joined Hasbro in 2016 and climbed the ranks to become National Sales Head before being promoted to Country Manager in May 2024.

Verma brings with him a rich professional background, having worked with leading consumer brands including TVS Motors, Asian Paints, Mondelez International, and GSK Consumer Healthcare.

Verma was earlier responsible for end-to-end business ownership, including profit and loss (P&L) management, market analysis, strategic planning, financial performance, operational efficiency, and cross-functional leadership for the region.


Tags
First Published on Jun 5, 2025 7:53 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Sudarshan Venu to take charge as Chairman of TVS Motor

Sudarshan Venu to take charge as Chairman of TVS Motor

Brand Makers

Meesho expands personal care portfolio with P&G, HUL, and Himalaya partnerships

Meesho expands personal care portfolio with P&G, HUL, and Himalaya partnerships

Brand Makers

Palo Alto Networks' Chairman & CEO Nikesh Arora joins Uber's Board of Directors

Palo Alto Networks' Chairman & CEO Nikesh Arora joins Uber's Board of Directors

Brand Makers

Sumit Dhingra appointed CEO and Country Director of Bestseller India

Sumit Dhingra appointed CEO and Country Director of Bestseller India

Brand Makers

Microsoft taps LinkedIn chief Ryan Roslansky to lead office and AI copilot products

Microsoft taps LinkedIn chief Ryan Roslansky to lead office and AI copilot products

Brand Makers

RCB is a masterclass in emotional branding, says Puma's marketing chief

RCB is a masterclass in emotional branding, says Puma's marketing chief

Brand Makers

'Diageo is underleveraging RCB': Suhel Seth on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win and owner's branding blind-spot

'Diageo is underleveraging RCB': Suhel Seth on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win and owner's branding blind-spot