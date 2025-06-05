Nilay Verma of Hasbro gets global role, promoted as cluster head India & SEA

ADVERTISEMENT
Hasbro Inc., a global leader in toys and entertainment products, has announced the elevation of Nilay Verma as Cluster Head for India and Southeast Asia. In his new role, Verma will oversee Hasbro’s commercial and marketing operations across India, Singapore, and Malaysia.
Previously serving as Country Manager, India, Verma's promotion marks a significant global responsibility. He originally joined Hasbro in 2016 and climbed the ranks to become National Sales Head before being promoted to Country Manager in May 2024.
Verma brings with him a rich professional background, having worked with leading consumer brands including TVS Motors, Asian Paints, Mondelez International, and GSK Consumer Healthcare.
Verma was earlier responsible for end-to-end business ownership, including profit and loss (P&L) management, market analysis, strategic planning, financial performance, operational efficiency, and cross-functional leadership for the region.