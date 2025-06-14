Jayesh Ranjan to attend Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit 2025

With the world’s largest digital population and a media economy growing at breakneck speed, India is positioning itself as a formidable force in shaping the future of global entertainment.

The upcoming Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit (DES), set to take place on June 27 at The Leela Palace in New Delhi, is the latest sign of the country’s ambitions and rising influence.

Backed by Network18 Group, with flagship coverage from CNBC-TV18, CNN-News18, Moneycontrol and Forbes India, the summit arrives amid a global recalibration of digital power.

The event builds on momentum from the government’s landmark World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), and seeks to define the next chapter of the digital entertainment revolution—one with India at its center.

Among the eminent voices shaping this conversation will be Jayesh Ranjan, CEO of Industry & Investment Cell in Chief Minister’s Office and CEO of Speed Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED) initiative of Telangana. A trailblazer in harnessing technology for governance and growth, Ranjan brings a unique perspective from his dual role as Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce and Information Technology Departments.

An IAS Officer of the 1992 batch and an All-India topper, Ranjan's career reflect a rare blend of academic excellence and practical leadership. He holds a master's degree in Psychology from Delhi University, an MBA from IIM Calcutta, and a Master's in Public Management from the National University of Singapore. His global exposure includes stints at Harvard, LSE, and the Swedish Institute.

Ranjan has played a pivotal role in transforming Telangana into one of India's most digitally advanced states. His work spans attracting investments, driving innovation in IT and industries, fostering start-ups, and promoting digital empowerment.

Under his stewardship, Hyderabad has emerged as a vibrant hub for AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics), one of the key sectors driving India's entertainment economy.

In addition to his government responsibilities, Ranjan serves on the board of GMR Hyderabad International Airport and supports several social, cultural, and charitable initiatives.

Introduction

As home to the largest digital population in the world, India can lead the global agenda on a fast-growing and influential industry, with the power to generate billions in revenue while engaging millions across the world. The Digital Entertainment Summit will help surface the stories and the winning strategies that will unlock the next level of exponential growth. Take India's gaming market, which has experienced exponential growth despite facing various challenges. The industry saw a 23% year-over-year (YoY) revenue increase, reaching $3.8 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24). Real-money gaming (RMG) remains the primary revenue driver for the industry, contributing $2.4 billion to the overall revenue pool. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong vision for developing the AVGC sector (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) has significantly boosted the gaming industry. The central government has opened numerous opportunities, accelerating the industry's growth.

Agenda Overview

The Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit will focus on the online gaming industry and the policies aimed at supporting the gaming ecosystem. With Artificial Intelligence at the forefront, many gaming companies are leveraging smart technology to enhance the gaming experience. Discussions will center on monetizing gaming apps and expanding revenue models, which are key to driving industry growth. The industry has long advocated for favorable conditions to operate within the country.