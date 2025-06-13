            
Shalimar Paints' Varun Malik joins Timex Group as General Manager - Marketing

Prior to this, Varun Malik was the marketing head at Shalimar Paints.

By  Storyboard18Jun 13, 2025 5:53 AM
Varun Malik previously worked with M/s HyFun Foods as brand marketing head, and in various roles across marketing domain with Reebok India, Times of India, DLF India, Samsung Electronics etc.

Timex Group has appointed Varun Malik as general manager - marketing and senior management personnel. Prior to this, he was the marketing head at Shalimar Paints, where he led marketing strategy and execution, focusing on driving brand visibility, business growth and market penetration in India's paints sector.

Malik is a marketing professional with over 16 years of experience in various aspects of marketing, brand building & management, marketing strategy, lifestyle marketing and storytelling.

At Shalimar Paints, his core role was in brand strategy & GTM planning, digital brand building, influencer & loyalty marketing, trade marketing, NPD from creation to incubation, content marketing & lead generation campaigns, social listening & analytics to strategize the moves.

First Published on Jun 13, 2025 5:53 AM

