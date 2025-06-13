PM Modi visits Air India crash site in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad on Friday and toured the site of the devastating Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner (Flight AI-171) crash that killed 241 people.

The Prime Minister arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and proceeded straight to the crash site in the Meghaninagar area, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening. Met officials and teams working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy. pic.twitter.com/R7PPGGo6Lj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2025

Thick plumes of black smoke still hung over the charred remains of the residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors, where the aircraft crashed and burst into flames.

PM Modi also visited a local hospital where he met the lone survivor of the crash - Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin.

Earlier, reacting to the tragedy, Modi has posted on X, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected." The Prime Minister, who served as Gujarat Chief Minister for 12 years, expressed deep personal grief over the incident.

The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2025

The crash took place on Thursday afternoon, moments after the Air India Flight AI-171 took off for London Gatwick airport. The aircraft lost altitude shortly after lifting off at around 1:30 pm, before crashing into the college's residential block and triggering a massive fire.

Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control officials confirmed that the pilot issued a 'MAYDAY' distress call, signalling a full emergency.

Also Read: Tata Group pledges Rs1 Crore to families of Air India crash victims in Ahmedabad

Aviation experts, reviewing initial visuals and data, said a lack of thrust in both engines and a potential bird strike were among the likely causes under investigation.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that the aircraft was being piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who had logged 8,200 hours of flight experience, alongside First Officer Clive Kundar, with 1,100 hours of flying experience.