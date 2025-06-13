            

AstraZeneca India names Praveen Rao Akkinepally as MD

Praveen Rao Akkinepally will succeed Sanjeev Kumar Panchal who has stepped down from his post.

Prior to this, Praveen Rao Akkinepally was the head of oncology business unit (OBU) for India.

AstraZeneca Pharma India has named Praveen Rao Akkinepally as the managing director, with effect from July 1 for a period of three years. Akkinepally will succeed Sanjeev Kumar Panchal who has stepped down from his post.

Prior to this, Akkinepally was the head of oncology business unit (OBU) for India. Akkinepally is armed with comes over 20 years of leadership experience, having started at AstraZeneca as a microbiologist before transitioning to commercial roles. He has held positions such as head of marketing - oncology brands in the US.

As the former global head of Lung Cancer Commercialization, global marketing, Akkinepally pioneered the development and implementation of the oncology business unit's first tumour strategy and leadership plans.


