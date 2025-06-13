Sun Pharma appoints Kirti Ganorkar as the Managing Director

ADVERTISEMENT
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited announced appointment of Kirti Ganorkar as the Managing Director with effect from 1 September 2025. Ganorkar will succeed Dilip Shanghvi, the pharma giant informed the stock exchanges on Friday. However, Shanghvi will continue to remain the Executive Chairman of the Sun Pharma board. He will focus on providing insights towards shaping company’s long-term strategy.
Ganorkar has been heading India Business at Sun Pharma since June 2019. Previously, he held various leadership roles across business development, marketing, Merger and Acquisition (M&A), new product introduction, project management, IP and litigation at Sun Pharma.
Dilip Shanghvi, Chairman & Managing Director of Sun Pharma said, “Kirti has consistently demonstrated effective leadership managing diverse roles at Sun. I have a firm belief in his ability to lead the company into its next phase of growth and extend my best wishes for his success. Kirti’s elevation showcases our strong in-house talent pool, ensuring continuity of Sun’s core value systems.”
Ganorkar played a key role in driving Sun Pharma’s foray into specialty by securing rights for innovative products such as Ilumya. According to the company, Ganorkar led Sun Pharma’s entry into Japan and laid initial groundwork for the company’s entry into Europe. A chemical engineer and MBA, Ganorkar joined Sun Pharma in 1996.
"It has been a profoundly rewarding journey to participate in the company’s transformation into a leading global pharmaceutical enterprise. Sun Pharma is at an exciting juncture with all its businesses well-positioned for growth," Ganorkar, Managing Director (Designate) of Sun Pharma stated.
Meanwhile, Abhay Gandhi – President & CEO, North America, has decided to pursue his interests outside Sun Pharma. Richard (“Rick”) Ascroft will be joining as CEO – North America, succeeding Gandhi.
Rick is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with more than three decades of experience spanning commercial operations, market access, medical affairs, and corporate affairs across the US and global markets. Recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Business Unit Head of US Plasma-Derived Therapies at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and was a member of both the US and global executive leadership teams.
Aalok Shanghvi – Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, has been additionally entrusted with the responsibility for the North America business wherein Rick will report to Aalok.